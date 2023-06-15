BARABOO, Wis. -- Local businesses throughout Sauk County have rallied in recent days to support law enforcement officers who've spent the past four days searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.
Deputies with the Sauk County Sheriff's Office -- aided by officers from departments around the state -- have been searching for 13-year-old James Yoblonski since the teen left his home in a family vehicle, which was later found along Highway 12 outside of Devil's Lake State Park on Monday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement had searched roughly 5,000 acres using foot patrols, K-9s and aerial surveillance, but had yet to find Yoblonski.
Still, Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said Wednesday that he and other members of the search crew are determined to find the boy.
Local businesses have stepped up to support search crews in the meantime, too.
Irongate Equine Clinic, a veterinarian clinic on Madison's west side, has a veterinarian stationed at the search team's headquarters to help care for the K-9s scouring the area; Ski Hi Apple Orchard also helped provide breakfast Thursday morning for the 80 deputies who've been searching the woods.
Lamers Bus Company and Jay's Power Center have since offered up transportation help by way of bus rides to search sites and UTVs for easier ground traversal, too.
