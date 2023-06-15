Law enforcement search for a missing Sauk Co. boy

BARABOO, Wis. -- Local businesses throughout Sauk County have rallied in recent days to support law enforcement officers who've spent the past four days searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Deputies with the Sauk County Sheriff's Office -- aided by officers from departments around the state -- have been searching for 13-year-old James Yoblonski since the teen left his home in a family vehicle, which was later found along Highway 12 outside of Devil's Lake State Park on Monday.

