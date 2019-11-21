Local businesses planted 250 trees at Prairie Moraine County Park in Verona

Courtesy of Wisconsin Urban Wood

VERONA, Wis. - Volunteers and representatives from Wisconsin Urban Wood, Dane County Parks and Catalent Pharma Solutions recently planted 250 trees at Prairie Moraine Park in Verona.

According to a release, Wisconsin Urban Wood received a $10,000 donation from Catalent to plant trees in an effort to offset the impact of removing 250 trees during Catalent's site expansion.

Dane County Specialist Adam Alves coordinated the planting and will maintain planting as the area grows into a producing orchard.

The release said Wisconsin Urban Wood aims to find the highest use for the removed wood due to circumstances when urban trees must be removed.

"Wisconsin Urban Wood is committed to the social, economic and ecological benefits of urban trees," the release said. "When urban trees have to be removed due to disease, pests or circumstance, our goal is to find those uses that best benefit our local communities."

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.