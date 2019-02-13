Local businesses confident snow won't stop Valentine's Day customers

MADISON, Wis. - With Valentine's Day just two days away, the Madison area already had 8 inches of snow on the ground.

After 35 years in business, the staff at George's Flowers wouldn't let that ruin their biggest holiday of the year.

"We didn't love it, but it's Wisconsin so you just come up to bat with whatever you have to do. We're happy that at least this big snow happened now as opposed to happening in a couple days," said Denise George Schultz of George's Flowers.

She said fortunately, the snow came after their delivery of roses from Ecuador and right before their two busiest days of intense bouquet design and delivery.

"We do have a good amount that actually will send for the 13th because that way they'll have them to enjoy all day long on the 14th, but those are always your two busiest (days)," said George Schultz.

Even as Madison Metropolitan School District and other local schools announced they were cancelling class because of messy road conditions, 97-year-old George Choles of George's Flowers showed up for work, dedicated to his customers.

"I work the back room a lot and I have people that come in and want to know about WW2 because I participated in that and there's not many of us around," he said. "Listen, we've got beautiful people that come in here."

Francesco Mangano, owner and chef at the cozy, romantic Italian restaurant Osteria Papavero said he's confident his downtown restaurant will be packed on Thursday night, just as it has been for the last 12 years for Valentine's Day.

"I think we're gong to keep all the reservations that we have. Nobody has called to cancel so far," he said.

Couples call in up to three weeks in advance to secure a table.

Mangano started preparing their food last week.

"Just because it's 50 people capacity doesn't mean that we only have 50 people coming. This is going to be turned three times so you're looking at 120, 130 people, 140. Even with casual and simple food, you can not make it last minute," said Mangano.

He said along with New Year's Eve and Restaurant Week, Valentine's Day is one of his busiest nights.

Still looking for a way to celebrate? See Madison Magazine's 22 Valentine's Day dinners, events and date night drinks.

