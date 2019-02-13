Local businesses booming after weeks of winter storms

Via city of Madison

MT. HOREB, Wis. - Many stores and businesses are having the best winter season in many years due to the continued snowfall. Do It Best in Mt. Horeb, which is part of Premier Coop, is having its busiest season of sales in the last seven years.

While many of us are sick of the continued snowfall, hardware stores are loving it. Last year, Do It Best only sold two snow blowers the entire season. So far this year, that number is already well into the twenties, and the manager expects that number to keep climbing this week.

While that business is great, it's been hard for most if not all stores to keep up with ice melt and sand. Do It Best had to send a truck two hours north to find some this week. With less snowfall over the years, stores started cutting back because the demand decreased.

"If you don't have overhead storage and you're storing it outside, it will get wet and then clump and get very hard," said store manager Kurt Hodgson. "It's not one of those products where you tell them to bring you three semi loads and I'll sell it over the next two years because it just doesn't last."

Managers say they've had people driving all the way from the east side of Madison, and even Sun Prairie, on the hunt for supplies this week.

It wasn’t just stores cutting back on supplies over the years. Contractors also started cutting back what they pre-ordered before winter.

"Being a lumberyard also, we have a lot of contractors who plow snow in the winter, so they're coming in and saying can I get a pallet because what they signed up for at the beginning of the year, they're out, too, so everybody is just scrambling to find some," Hodgson added.

Do It Best is working to bring in more ice melt, and the manager experts a load of sand to be delivered Thursday.

In the meantime, experts say to use any extra softener salt you have or even pot ash to help tackle the ice as long as temperatures stay milder.

