Local businesses suffering as Monroe Street construction begins

MADISON, Wis. - Orange cones can only mean on thing this time of year.

It’s the start of construction season, and one of Madison’s busiest streets is undergoing major renovation.

Crews are now a month into construction, which will replace old utility lines, repave the blacktop and improve pedestrian safety on Monroe Street.

This project has been discussed and delayed for nearly four years now. Many businesses say while the repairs are needed, it's still causing a construction migraine.

David Post, the executive chef at Jac’s, told News 3 that while Monroe Street will look great at the end of construction, he’s worried about his restaurant during it.

"It was kind of a catch-22. It's something that needs to be done. That road's beat up. We all drive on it every day and it's terrible,” Post said.

“I know what it’s going to do to the business. People see these orange cones out here.”

Traffic is already down to one lane in each direction while MGE crews install underground gas lines between Chapman and Woodrow streets.

Come March, the full reconstruction of Monroe Street begins. And Jac’s is already seeing business slow.

“It’s been really painful,” Post told News 3.

Post says sales are down by about 20 percent, and he understands why. They only have six spots in the back, and cones have stolen valuable street parking spots.

"We're just working on getting some more advertisement out there, working on kind of a better sign that highlights the fact that there still is a little bit of parking back there,” Post said.

Even with business being slower, Post says he’s happy he doesn’t have to cut staff hours yet.

"It would really kill me if I had to let one of those guys go for something as silly as orange cones out on the street.”

Business say they just need to keep their heads down and make it to November when construction is supposed to wrap up.

The full reconstruction of Monroe Street will stretch from Leonard Street to Regent Street, and the project is expected to cost over $20 million.

