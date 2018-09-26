Local business leaders agree to not let fear of ICE shut them down

MADISON, Wis. - U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has released data showing 20 people have been arrested in Dane County in a four-day enforcement surge across the state.

The city of Madison previously believed 12 people had been arrested in the area since Friday.

Having the federal agency in the city without notice to local law enforcement has created fear in the community. A handful of businesses closed over the last few days because employees didn't show up for work, afraid after hearing rumors of raids.

"Church members are calling us, 'Should we go to church? Or should we stay at home? Should we bring our parents to school or not? Should we come to work or not?,'" said Marcio Sierra, senior pastor at Lighthouse Church.

He said as a pastor, many were coming to him for answers, but he didn't know what to tell people. He even questioned if he should have Sunday mass.

"Many people think of church as a safe place, and it is. But the question is, is ICE allowed to go into church?" said Sierra.

.@CityofMadison rep tells Latino-owned businesses they were told @ICEgov would be here until today. @Latino_Chamber members speak to attorneys about what they should do to keep employees and customers safe during a time when many are scared to leave their homes. #news3 pic.twitter.com/6pWK5ZyhAd — Amanda Quintana (@AmandaQTV) September 25, 2018

Many business owners and organization leaders are getting the same questions from their employees and customers, so they met at the Latino Chamber of Commerce to consult attorneys.

Jairo Hernandez with Octavia Legal Associates said there's a misconception that ICE will come into a business and grab everyone, and they are less likely to raid a church or school.

"There are many people that have a reasonable chance that this is not going to be anything bad for them, but they're not educated enough in this area to know what to say or what to do at that moment," said Hernandez.

ICE has said the arrests in the Madison area were targeted, but Hernandez said the agents can have a warrant for one employee and ask others around them for their identification as well.

"People put themselves at risk when they start speaking with the officers. And things that you say can be used against you and that draws questions that can lead to your arrest," said attorney Ray Feliz. "So even though they do enter a kitchen looking for somebody in particular, that's how some other people can end up getting picked up."

Hernandez said by educating people about their rights, advocates hope to reduce the risk that they will get arrested, but they can't eliminate that risk.

At the meeting on Tuesday, business leaders agreed to start a marketing campaign led by the Latino Chamber of Commerce. They want other business owners to stand together with immigrant workers and stay open, refusing to let fear shut down their businesses and make them hide.

"We are a community that has a lot of workers, has a lot of business owners, we purchase. We're a power here in this community so we have to be wise, but I don't think we should be living in fear," said Sierra.

The chamber plans to create flyers for local businesses to display with a slogan to show that immigrants are an important part of the local economy and they refuse to be victims.