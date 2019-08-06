Local anti-gun advocacy groups encourage community to get involved

MADISON, Wis. - Local anti-gun advocacy groups, Wisconsin Anti Violence Effort (WAVE) and Moms Demand Action, encourage the public to take action after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.

WAVE, a grassroots organization, works to prevent gun violence through advocacy and prevention, according to their mission statement.

"I think most importantly, we have to do something, because what we don't condemn, we condone," Rev. Jerry Hancock, WAVE president, said.

Hancock has been a part of WAVE for almost 20 years. He called gun violence an epidemic and said it should be considered a public health crisis.

"We just need public pressure and mass demonstrations to show that this behavior is not acceptable and hope our elected leaders will understand and respond," Hancock said.

Hancock said the youth will be the ones to create change.

"They understand this, this epidemic in a very different way than adults do. So it's the young people, the involvement in young people, that is going to increase effective pressure," Hancock said.

Heather Driscoll, a leader for Moms Demand Action, said she was in Washington, D.C., when the news of the recent mass shootings broke.

"I was able to sit with some moms from Texas and some students from Texas, and they were devastated." Driscoll said. "They were in disbelief. It was shocking for everyone to hear about this tragedy."

Moms Demand Action, a grassroots movement, works to protect people from gun violence through advocating for legislation and education, according to their mission statement.

Driscoll said they see an increase in support after mass shootings because it is the time to take action.

"People have busy lives and when these sort of tragedies come up, people are paying closer attention to them and that's why it's important that during times like this we take action."

WAVE and Moms Demand Action have scheduled meeting for August.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.