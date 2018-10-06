LIVE: Watch the U.S. Senate take up the confirmation vote of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court
Local And Regional News
- LIVE: Watch the U.S. Senate take up the confirmation vote of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court
- Body of Janesville man found in water at Racine Yacht Club
- Firetruck parade scheduled for Sunday canceled due to forecast, officials say
- Stolen handgun recovered in arrest on Madison's west side
- Foxconn schedules 5 hiring fairs in a month across Wisconsin
- Wisconsin hospitals see unpaid medical bills rise to $1B