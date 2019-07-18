Live on King Street with Here Come The Mummies rescheduled after band member injured

Here Comes the Mummies

MADISON, Wis. - A serious accident has led to the postponement of the Here Come the Mummies performance Friday at Live On King Street.

Frank Productions announced Thursday that the show would be moved to Friday, Aug. 23.

Last week, the band announced on its Facebook page that one of its members was in the hospital with serious injuries after an accident.

On Tuesday, the band informed fans that the member was out of the hospital but was still recovering.

Frank Productions said there will still be music on Friday night, with a performance from the People Brothers Band at the Majestic Theater. Doors for the show will open at 7 p.m. and the music will begin around 8 p.m.

