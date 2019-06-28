Live on King Street concert moved indoors Friday for inclement weather

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Live at King Street.

MADISON, Wis. - With the threat of inclement weather, organizers of Live on King Street are moving Friday's show inside the Majestic Theatre.

According to a release, the show will remain free. All attendees will be allowed in on a first-come, first-served basis until the theater is at capacity.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show will start at 8 p.m.

Organizers expect the venue to fill up quickly and recommend getting to the venue early.

Built to Spill will headline, with Orua and Clarke and The Himselfs opening.

