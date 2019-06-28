Live on King Street concert moved indoors Friday for inclement weather
MADISON, Wis. - With the threat of inclement weather, organizers of Live on King Street are moving Friday's show inside the Majestic Theatre.
According to a release, the show will remain free. All attendees will be allowed in on a first-come, first-served basis until the theater is at capacity.
Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show will start at 8 p.m.
Organizers expect the venue to fill up quickly and recommend getting to the venue early.
Built to Spill will headline, with Orua and Clarke and The Himselfs opening.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Madison Cat Project offering $4 adult cat adoptions for the Fourth of July
Next Story
Firefighters respond to house fire sparked by lightning strike
Local And Regional News
- Robber couldn't figure out how to drive woman's car after knocking her to ground, stealing keys
- Allen Centennial Garden celebrates 30-year anniversary
- 'It's a miracle': Beloit mother reunited with 7-month-old son after boy was taken from her
- Madison Parks Division asks for community input on dog-friendly parks
- How will plans for Rockford casino affect Ho-Chunk casino project in Beloit?
- Everyone OK after lake cruise gets caught on Lake Monona in severe thunderstorm