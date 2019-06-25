LIVE: Mass is underway for the installation of the new bishop of the Diocese of Madison
Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous Story
MPD: Teen seeks safety in business, believes she was being followed by strange men
Submitted
Next Story
Dane County Airport to add nonstop flight to Columbus for Wisconsin Badgers football game
Local And Regional News
- Complaint: Women facing charges one year after girl dies of suffocation, patterned beating
- Fire inside railroad car causes $75,000 in damages
- Madison police find shell casing following reports of shots fired
- Unable to meet health department standards, longtime Sun Prairie bar and restaurant closes
- Vos says Assembly Republicans want to 'line-item veto proof' the budget before sending to Evers
- Illinois becomes 11th state in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana