Founders of Madison's first Rastafarian church in court

MADISON, Wis. - The founders of Madison's first Rastafarian church are in Dane County Circuit court Friday morning.

Jesse Schwork, 39, and Dylan Bangert, 23, founded the Lion of Judah, House of Rastafari. They say the church is a cannabis sanctuary and members use marijuana as part of their religious practice.

The owner of the building that houses the church is hoping to evict the current tenants.

Madison police served a drug search warrant at the property earlier this year and arrested Bangert and Schwork on various drug charges.

