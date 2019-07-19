LIVE: City leaders provide update on fire at Madison Gas and Electric substation
Local And Regional News
- Gov. Evers declares state of emergency, authorizes National Guard help following downtown fires
- Dane County Regional Airport impacted by substation fire
- Janitor mixing chemicals creates 'chemical cloud,' causing Rock County Courthouse to evacuate, close
- Madison Gas and Electric believes fire at substation likely caused by mechanical issue
- Traffic delays, lights running on generators following explosion and fire at MG&E substation
- LIVE: City leaders provide update on fire at Madison Gas and Electric substation