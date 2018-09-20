Little girl writes letter thanking Middleton PD

Middleton, Wisc. - A small gesture from a little girl in Middleton is touching members of her community’s police department.

Edie Morgan, a 3-year-old, made a special card to thank the officers who responded to Wednesday’s shooting at WTS Paradigm.

Edie’s mom, Katy Morgan Davies, posted a photo of Edie with the card to the Middleton Police Department’s Facebook page. Officers then shared the photo saying, “We sincerely appreciate you taking the time to make this for us and we are extremely proud and honored to serve and protect this great community we took an oath to protect.”

You're welcome, Edie. We sincerely appreciate you taking the time to make this for us & we are extremely proud &... Posted by Middleton Police Department on Thursday, September 20, 2018

Katy says the idea for the card came Thursday morning when Edie heard about the shooting on the news.

Katy says Edie had some questions and she tried to answer them honestly and in a way a child would understand.

They also used the moment to learn how to write the word "police," but Edie also wanted to thank police for keeping people safe.

Katy says that right now Edie also wants to become a police officer when she grows up. She sent us this video of Edie talking about police.