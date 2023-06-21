MADISON, Wis. -- Improperly discarded batteries caused a fire at an east side garbage facility Tuesday afternoon, according to Madison fire officials.
Firefighters responded to a garbage facility in the 4400 block of Robertson Road around 1 p.m. Tuesday after workers reported a fire coming from a trash compactor, which was situated right next to a 30 cubic-yard container.
When crews got there, they found smoke coming from the front end of the compactor and workers using a garden hose to put it out. One worker told firefighters "There should only be cardboard and pallets," inside the compactor and nearby container.
Crews at the scene began dousing the compactor from two angles to extinguish the fire, and a tow truck responded to pull the nearby container away from the compactor.
While clearing garbage from the compactor, firefighters found plastic grocery bags full of trash, including lithium ion batteries.
The fire was ultimately extinguished before it could spread any further than the compactor. No one was injured.
In an effort to prevent similar fires in the future, Madison fire officials said the best way to get rid of lithium ion batteries is to take them to an e-recycling vendor for proper disposal. When no longer in use, lithium ion batteries should have their contact points covered with clear tape and be stored separate from other kinds of batteries.
