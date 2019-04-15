Lit candle ignites fire at Madison apartment building; 1 person displaced, fire officials say

MFD

MADISON, Wis. - Dozens of people were evacuated from a downtown Madison apartment building early Monday morning, fire officials said. .

The Madison Fire Department said one person is displaced from The Frances apartments following a fire at about 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of North Frances Street.

An occupant told firefighters that the fire was in his second-floor unit. As a crew of firefighters made their way to the apartment, other crews knocked on doors and prompted other building occupants to evacuate.

According to the report, fire and smoke could be seen billowing from a second-story window as crews found smoke banked halfway down to the floor of the apartment. Flames engulfed the ceiling of the bedroom.

Crews were able to knock down the fire at 2:47 a.m., officials said.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by a candle that ignited nearby combustibles. Fire officials said the fire is considered accidental.

The occupant suffered minor injuries but didn't seek emergency medical care, the fire department said. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the displaced occupant, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison is reaching out to any students who reside in the building to assess their needs.

Damage is estimated at approximately $50,000, the report said.

