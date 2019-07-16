LIST: With heat here, cooling shelters open up around the region

joe Raedle/Getty Images

Communities all across southern Wisconsin are opening up cooling centers in response to our recent hot and humid weather.

Here is a list of some of the centers open in our region.

MADISON

Madison-area homeless shelters have issued a weather exception due to extreme temperatures. From Tuesday until Monday, shelters will not turn anyone away even if they've already reached their limit on stays at the facility.

ADAMS COUNTY

Adams County Library

Adams County Community Center

Gundersen Moundview Hospital

Rome Town Hall

Lester Public Library of Rome

Corner Pump

IOWA COUNTY

Arena Fire/EMS Station

Barneveld Library

Dodgeville Library

Cobb Public Library

Dodgeville United Methodist Church

St. Anthony & Philip Parish

ROCK COUNTY

BELOIT

Beloit Grinnel Senior Center

Beloit Memorial Hospital

Beloit Public Library

Salvation Army

CLINTON

Clinton Public Library

Clinton Senior Center

EDGERTON

Edgerton Hospital and Health Services

Edgerton Public Library

EVANSVILLE

Creekside Place Community Center - Evansville

Eager Free Public Library - Evansville

JANESVILLE

Blackhawk Technical College - Janesville

Gifts Men's Resource Center - Janesville

Hedberg Public Library - Janesville

Janesville Mall

Janesville Senior Center

Mercy Health System-Hospital - Janesville

St. Mary’s Hospital – SSM Health - Janesville

The Salvation Army - Janesville

MILTON

The Gathering Place - Milton

Milton Public Library

ORFORDVILLE

Orfordville Public Library

Orfordville Village Hall

BRODHEAD

Brodhead Public Library

Brodhead City Hall

Brodhead Police Department

OVERNIGHT SHELTERS IN ROCK COUNTY

The Sparrows Nest – Beloit

Gifts Men's Shelter – Janesville

House of Mercy – Janesville

