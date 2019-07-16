LIST: With heat here, cooling shelters open up around the region
Communities all across southern Wisconsin are opening up cooling centers in response to our recent hot and humid weather.
Here is a list of some of the centers open in our region.
MADISON
Madison-area homeless shelters have issued a weather exception due to extreme temperatures. From Tuesday until Monday, shelters will not turn anyone away even if they've already reached their limit on stays at the facility.
ADAMS COUNTY
Adams County Library
Adams County Community Center
Gundersen Moundview Hospital
Rome Town Hall
Lester Public Library of Rome
Corner Pump
IOWA COUNTY
Arena Fire/EMS Station
Barneveld Library
Dodgeville Library
Cobb Public Library
Dodgeville United Methodist Church
St. Anthony & Philip Parish
ROCK COUNTY
BELOIT
Beloit Grinnel Senior Center
Beloit Memorial Hospital
Beloit Public Library
Salvation Army
CLINTON
Clinton Public Library
Clinton Senior Center
EDGERTON
Edgerton Hospital and Health Services
Edgerton Public Library
EVANSVILLE
Creekside Place Community Center - Evansville
Eager Free Public Library - Evansville
JANESVILLE
Blackhawk Technical College - Janesville
Gifts Men's Resource Center - Janesville
Hedberg Public Library - Janesville
Janesville Mall
Janesville Senior Center
Mercy Health System-Hospital - Janesville
St. Mary’s Hospital – SSM Health - Janesville
The Salvation Army - Janesville
MILTON
The Gathering Place - Milton
Milton Public Library
ORFORDVILLE
Orfordville Public Library
Orfordville Village Hall
BRODHEAD
Brodhead Public Library
Brodhead City Hall
Brodhead Police Department
OVERNIGHT SHELTERS IN ROCK COUNTY
The Sparrows Nest – Beloit
Gifts Men's Shelter – Janesville
House of Mercy – Janesville
