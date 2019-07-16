News

LIST: With heat here, cooling shelters open up around the region

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 01:37 PM CDT

Communities all across southern Wisconsin are opening up cooling centers in response to our recent hot and humid weather.

Here is a list of some of the centers open in our region.

MADISON

Madison-area homeless shelters have issued a weather exception due to extreme temperatures. From Tuesday until Monday, shelters will not turn anyone away even if they've already reached their limit on stays at the facility.

ADAMS COUNTY
Adams County Library
Adams County Community Center 
Gundersen Moundview Hospital 
Rome Town Hall 
Lester Public Library of Rome 
Corner Pump 

IOWA COUNTY
Arena Fire/EMS Station
Barneveld Library
Dodgeville Library
Cobb Public Library
Dodgeville United Methodist Church
St. Anthony & Philip Parish

ROCK COUNTY

BELOIT
Beloit Grinnel Senior Center
Beloit Memorial Hospital
Beloit Public Library
Salvation Army

CLINTON

Clinton Public Library
Clinton Senior Center

EDGERTON

Edgerton Hospital and Health Services
Edgerton Public Library

EVANSVILLE

Creekside Place Community Center - Evansville
Eager Free Public Library - Evansville

JANESVILLE

Blackhawk Technical College - Janesville
Gifts Men's Resource Center - Janesville
Hedberg Public Library - Janesville
Janesville Mall
Janesville Senior Center
Mercy Health System-Hospital - Janesville
St. Mary’s Hospital – SSM Health - Janesville 
The Salvation Army - Janesville

MILTON

The Gathering Place - Milton
Milton Public Library

ORFORDVILLE

Orfordville Public Library
Orfordville Village Hall

BRODHEAD

Brodhead Public Library
Brodhead City Hall
Brodhead Police Department

OVERNIGHT SHELTERS IN ROCK COUNTY
The Sparrows Nest – Beloit
Gifts Men's Shelter – Janesville
House of Mercy – Janesville

