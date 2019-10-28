Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan update for over-the-air viewers

News

List: Trick-or-treating times for communities across southern Wisconsin

By:

Posted: Oct 28, 2019 12:59 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 01:49 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Trick-or-treating on Oct. 31

Adams: 4 – 7 p.m.
Albany: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. 
Arlington: 4:30 – ​​​​​​​7:30 p.m. 
Baraboo: 4 – ​​​​​​​7 p.m
Brandon: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Beloit: 5 – 7p.m. 
Belleville: No set hours 
Black Earth: 5 – 8 p.m.
Boscobel: 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Brodhead: 4 – ​​​​​​​7 p.m. 
Brooklyn: 4:30 – ​​​​​​​8p.m. 
Cottage Grove: 4:30 – ​​​​​​​7 p.m.
Cross Plains: 5 – ​​​​​​​7 p.m.
Darlington: 6 – ​​​​​​​8 p.m.
Deerfield: 5 – ​​​​​​​7 p.m.
DeForest: 5 – ​​​​​​​7:30 p.m.​​​​​​​
Dodgeville: 4 – 7 p.m. 
Edgerton: 5 – 8 p.m.
Elroy: 4 – 7 p.m.
Elkhorn: 5 – 7 p.m. 
Evansville: 5 – 7 p.m.
Fitchburg: 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Janesville 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Lake Mills: 6 – 8 p.m.
Lodi: 5 – 8 p.m.
Lone Rock: 4 – 7 p.m.
Madison 4 - 8 p.m.
Markesan: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Mauston: 4 – 7 p.m. 
Mazomanie: 5 – 8 p.m. 
Middleton: 5 – 8 p.m.
Middleton (town of):  5 – 8 p.m. 
Milton: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Mineral Point: 5 – 7 p.m.
Monona: Suggested time 5 – 8 p.m. 
Monroe:  5:30 – 8:30 p.m. 
Monticello: 4 – 7 p.m. 
Mt. Horeb: 5 – 7 p.m. 
Muscoda: 5 – 7 p.m.
Necedah: 4 – 6 p.m.
New Glarus: 5 – 7 p.m.
New Lisbon: 4 – 6 p.m.
Oregon: 5 –  8 p.m.
Orfordville: 5 – 7 p.m. 
Oxford: 5 – 7 p.m. 
Platteville: 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Portage: 4 – ​​​​​​​7 p.m.
Poynette: 4 – ​​​​​​​8 p.m. 
Prairie du Chien: 5 – 8 p.m. 
Prairie Du Sac: 4 – ​​​​​​​7 p.m.
Reedsburg: 4 – ​​​​​​​7 p.m. 
Richland Center:  5 – ​​​​​​​7:30 p.m. 
Rome: Halloween party from 5 – ​​​​​​​7 p.m.at Town Hall for kids under 11-years
 Sauk City: Starts at 4 p.m. 
Shullsburg: 6 – 8 p.m. 
Stoughton: 6 – ​​​​​​​8 p.m.
Sun Prairie: 5 – ​​​​​​​7 p.m.
Verona: Starts at 5 p.m. 
Waunakee: 5 – ​​​​​​​7 p.m. 
Whitewater: 4 – 7 p.m. 
Wisconsin Dells: 4 – ​​​​​​​7 p.m.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration