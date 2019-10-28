List: Trick-or-treating times for communities across southern Wisconsin

iStock/dulezidar And here are the bottom 10 cities of the 100 ranked by WalletHub:

MADISON, Wis. - Trick-or-treating on Oct. 31



Adams: 4 – 7 p.m.

Albany: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Arlington: 4:30 – ​​​​​​​7:30 p.m.

Baraboo: 4 – ​​​​​​​7 p.m

Brandon: 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Beloit: 5 – 7p.m.

Belleville: No set hours

Black Earth: 5 – 8 p.m.

Boscobel: 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Brodhead: 4 – ​​​​​​​7 p.m.

Brooklyn: 4:30 – ​​​​​​​8p.m.

Cottage Grove: 4:30 – ​​​​​​​7 p.m.

Cross Plains: 5 – ​​​​​​​7 p.m.

Darlington: 6 – ​​​​​​​8 p.m.

Deerfield: 5 – ​​​​​​​7 p.m.

DeForest: 5 – ​​​​​​​7:30 p.m.​​​​​​​

Dodgeville: 4 – 7 p.m.

Edgerton: 5 – 8 p.m.

Elroy: 4 – 7 p.m.

Elkhorn: 5 – 7 p.m.

Evansville: 5 – 7 p.m.

Fitchburg: 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Janesville 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Lake Mills: 6 – 8 p.m.

Lodi: 5 – 8 p.m.

Lone Rock: 4 – 7 p.m.

Madison 4 - 8 p.m.

Markesan: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Mauston: 4 – 7 p.m.

Mazomanie: 5 – 8 p.m.

Middleton: 5 – 8 p.m.

Middleton (town of): 5 – 8 p.m.

Milton: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Mineral Point: 5 – 7 p.m.

Monona: Suggested time 5 – 8 p.m.

Monroe: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Monticello: 4 – 7 p.m.

Mt. Horeb: 5 – 7 p.m.

Muscoda: 5 – 7 p.m.

Necedah: 4 – 6 p.m.

New Glarus: 5 – 7 p.m.

New Lisbon: 4 – 6 p.m.

Oregon: 5 – 8 p.m.

Orfordville: 5 – 7 p.m.

Oxford: 5 – 7 p.m.

Platteville: 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Portage: 4 – ​​​​​​​7 p.m.

Poynette: 4 – ​​​​​​​8 p.m.

Prairie du Chien: 5 – 8 p.m.

Prairie Du Sac: 4 – ​​​​​​​7 p.m.

Reedsburg: 4 – ​​​​​​​7 p.m.

Richland Center: 5 – ​​​​​​​7:30 p.m.

Rome: Halloween party from 5 – ​​​​​​​7 p.m.at Town Hall for kids under 11-years

Sauk City: Starts at 4 p.m.

Shullsburg: 6 – 8 p.m.

Stoughton: 6 – ​​​​​​​8 p.m.

Sun Prairie: 5 – ​​​​​​​7 p.m.

Verona: Starts at 5 p.m.

Waunakee: 5 – ​​​​​​​7 p.m.

Whitewater: 4 – 7 p.m.

Wisconsin Dells: 4 – ​​​​​​​7 p.m.

