List: Trick-or-treating times for communities across southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - Trick-or-treating on Oct. 31
Adams: 4 – 7 p.m.
Albany: 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.
Arlington: 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Baraboo: 4 – 7 p.m
Brandon: 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Beloit: 5 – 7p.m.
Belleville: No set hours
Black Earth: 5 – 8 p.m.
Boscobel: 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Brodhead: 4 – 7 p.m.
Brooklyn: 4:30 – 8p.m.
Cottage Grove: 4:30 – 7 p.m.
Cross Plains: 5 – 7 p.m.
Darlington: 6 – 8 p.m.
Deerfield: 5 – 7 p.m.
DeForest: 5 – 7:30 p.m.
Dodgeville: 4 – 7 p.m.
Edgerton: 5 – 8 p.m.
Elroy: 4 – 7 p.m.
Elkhorn: 5 – 7 p.m.
Evansville: 5 – 7 p.m.
Fitchburg: 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Janesville 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Lake Mills: 6 – 8 p.m.
Lodi: 5 – 8 p.m.
Lone Rock: 4 – 7 p.m.
Madison 4 - 8 p.m.
Markesan: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Mauston: 4 – 7 p.m.
Mazomanie: 5 – 8 p.m.
Middleton: 5 – 8 p.m.
Middleton (town of): 5 – 8 p.m.
Milton: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Mineral Point: 5 – 7 p.m.
Monona: Suggested time 5 – 8 p.m.
Monroe: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
Monticello: 4 – 7 p.m.
Mt. Horeb: 5 – 7 p.m.
Muscoda: 5 – 7 p.m.
Necedah: 4 – 6 p.m.
New Glarus: 5 – 7 p.m.
New Lisbon: 4 – 6 p.m.
Oregon: 5 – 8 p.m.
Orfordville: 5 – 7 p.m.
Oxford: 5 – 7 p.m.
Platteville: 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Portage: 4 – 7 p.m.
Poynette: 4 – 8 p.m.
Prairie du Chien: 5 – 8 p.m.
Prairie Du Sac: 4 – 7 p.m.
Reedsburg: 4 – 7 p.m.
Richland Center: 5 – 7:30 p.m.
Rome: Halloween party from 5 – 7 p.m.at Town Hall for kids under 11-years
Sauk City: Starts at 4 p.m.
Shullsburg: 6 – 8 p.m.
Stoughton: 6 – 8 p.m.
Sun Prairie: 5 – 7 p.m.
Verona: Starts at 5 p.m.
Waunakee: 5 – 7 p.m.
Whitewater: 4 – 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells: 4 – 7 p.m.
