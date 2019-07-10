List of Sun Prairie businesses participating in special deals for one-year anniversary of explosion

SUN PRAIRIE - As part of the Sun Prairie community's way of giving back and continued support for the first responders, many businesses are putting on special deals for the public and many are donating a portion of their sales on July 10 toward the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department and the Barr family.

Here is a list of participating businesses:

Board & Brush: Between 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., you can paint a mini Sun Prairie Stronger sign for $15. Five dollars from every sign will be donated to the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department.

Prairie Flowers & Gifts: Stop by after the Remembrance Ceremony for a free carnation (while supplies last) to honor our first responders. We are also offering 40 percent off all Sun Prairie items.

Carpe Diem Boutique: Two dollars from every hat purchased this week will be donated to the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department.

Cannery Wine Bar and Tasting Room: Between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., CWB &v TR will pour free Point Brewery SPA Session Pale Ale (while the keg lasts). Donations will be accepted and given to the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department.

Beans n Cream Coffeehouse: One dollar of each cinnamon roll sold will be donated to the Sunshine Place.

Glass Nickel Pizza Co.: Twenty five percent of all pizza sales will be donated to the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department.

Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen: One dollar from the sale of each beer on will be donated to the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department.

Razor Sharp Screen Printing: T-shirts are available for purchase online at https://razor-sharp-screen-printing.myshopify.com/ and in store, while supplies last. Four dollars of every purchase will be used to memorialize Captain Cory Barr.

Eddie's Alehouse & Eatery: One dollar from every "Barr Burger" sold will be donated to the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department.

Salvatore's Tomato Pies-Sun Prairie: Ten percent of food sales from the day will be donated to the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department in honor of Capt. Cory Barr.

Faded Roots Boutique: Ten percent of sales from the day will be donated to a college account for the Barr girls. Open until 6 p.m.

Meant to Bead: There will be special artist pieces for sale. A portion of the sales will be donated to help the families still struggling from this event and any families in the community that need a helping hand.

Market Street Diner & Bakery: One dollar from the sales of Sun Prairie Strong cookies will be donated to the Sun Prairie Volunteer Fire Department.

My Red Haired Auntie: Will stay open late on July 10.

Nitty Gritty: Will participate with food and drink specials.

Sun Prairie Health Care Center: Sign a lease for assisted or independent living and receive your the month of July free.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.