MADISON, Wis. -- Communities throughout southern Wisconsin are planning fireworks displays and festivals to celebrate the Fourth of July.
Here's a list of some of the events taking place in southern Wisconsin.
Baraboo
Barabooms: This event, held at the Sauk County Fairgrounds, will feature food, beer, live music, kids activities and fireworks. Parking is $5. Gates open at 5 p.m. with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m.
Columbus
Columbus July 4 Celebration: Events begin June 29 and run through July 4. The city's Fourth of July parade begins at noon on July 4 and fireworks begin at dusk. Admission is free. For a full schedule of events, click here.
DeForest
DeForest July 4 Celebration: This event takes place on July 3 and July 4 at Fireman's Park. Both days include food, drinks, kids activities and more. Fireworks will begin at dusk on July 3. Click here for more information.
Evansville
Lake Leota 4th of July Fest: This event at Lake Leota Park runs from July 1 through the Fourth. Each day holds different events including live music, vendors, a car show and more. The fireworks show will begin at dusk on July 4. Click here for more information.
Madison
Warner Park Drone Show: July 2 will bring the first drone show to Warner Park, in conjunction with a small fireworks show. The show will feature over 150 drones, along with a coordinated fireworks show following the 6:05 p.m. Madison Mallards game.
Festival Foods Fireworks: This event will be hosted by the Madison Mallards at Warner Park after their game at 5:05 p.m. on July 3. Fans are invited to move down from the grandstand and watch the show from the outfield. The show will be designed to look best inside the stadium but will also be visible for free outside the stadium at locations around Warner Park.
Lights the Isthmus: This event held by Festival Foods at Breese Stevens Field takes place July 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. General admission tickets cost $12, but children under the age of 12 are free with a paying adult. An all-inclusive rooftop ticket is also available for $55 which includes three beers per person, unlimited Pepsi products and all you can eat stadium classics like the Oktoberfest brats. The event will feature local bands, food, beverages and a fireworks show. Click here for more information.
Mazomanie
Fourth of July Celebration: Fireworks begin at dusk on July 4 at Lions Park. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the park.
Monona
Monona Community Festival: This three-day festival, which runs July 2 through the Fourth, will take place at Winnequah Park. The event will feature arts and crafts, food and beer tents and live music. The fireworks show will begin at 9:20 p.m. on the Fourth. Click here for more information.
Mineral Point
Fireworks Spectacular: Fireworks will begin at dusk on July 3. Click here for more information.
Shorewood Hills
Shorewood Hills Celebration: Fireworks begin at approximately 9:30 p.m. at the Blackhawk Country Club.
Stoughton
The Stoughton Fair: The fair, which runs from July 4 to July 9 at the Stoughton Fairgrounds, is a free community event featuring fireworks at dusk on the Fourth. Click here for more information.
Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie Fireworks Celebration: This event takes place at the Angell Park Speedway on July 2. The front gates open at 4 p.m. with opening cermonies starting at 6 p.m.
Waunakee
WaunaBoom: Waunakee's Fourth of July celebration at Ripp Park features a bags tournament, pony rides, an F-35 Flyover, a petting farm and more. Fireworks will begin at 9:45 p.m. on the Fourth. Click here for more information.
Wisconsin Dells
Downtown Wisconsin Dells Fireworks: Festivities begin at 4 p.m. on July 4 with fireworks beginning at dusk. Click here for more information.
