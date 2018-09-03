LIST: DOT reports state highways closed due to flooding
MADISON, Wis. - Here is the list of highway closures in Wisconsin from the Department of Transportation:
Crawford County
- WIS 131 is closed from US 60 to Stueben. No detour.
Dane County
- US 14 is closed between Cross Plains and Black Earth; traffic detoured via WIS 78 and US 12.
Marquette County
- WIS 22 is closed at the Main Street bridge over the Montello River in Montello; traffic detoured via WIS 33, WIS 44 and WIS 73.
Sauk County
- WIS 33 is closed at Albert Street in Reedsburg. No detour.
- WIS 113 is closed at County W (Baraboo). No detour.
- WIS 136 is closed from WIS 33 (Rock Springs) to WIS 154 (Rock Springs). No detour.
- WIS 154 is closed between WIS 23 (South of Reedsburg) and WIS 136 (Rock Springs). No detour.
Vernon County
- WIS 131 is closed between Ontario and Rockton. Traffic is detoured via WIS 82 and WIS 33.
- WIS 131 is closed from County S to Viola. No detour.
