LIST: DOT reports state highways closed due to flooding

Posted: Sep 03, 2018 03:02 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 03, 2018 03:02 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Here is the list of highway closures in Wisconsin from the Department of Transportation: 

Crawford County

  • WIS 131 is closed from US 60 to Stueben. No detour.

Dane County

  • US 14 is closed between Cross Plains and Black Earth; traffic detoured via WIS 78 and US 12.

Marquette County

  • WIS 22 is closed at the Main Street bridge over the Montello River in Montello; traffic detoured via WIS 33, WIS 44 and WIS 73. 

Sauk County

  • WIS 33 is closed at Albert Street in Reedsburg. No detour.
  • WIS 113 is closed at County W (Baraboo). No detour.
  • WIS 136 is closed from WIS 33 (Rock Springs) to WIS 154 (Rock Springs). No detour.
  • WIS 154 is closed between WIS 23 (South of Reedsburg) and WIS 136 (Rock Springs). No detour.

Vernon County

  • WIS 131 is closed between Ontario and Rockton. Traffic is detoured via WIS 82 and WIS 33.
  • WIS 131 is closed from County S to Viola. No detour.

