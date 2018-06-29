News

LIST: Cooling centers open over holiday weekend due to excessive heat

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 06:47 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 01:19 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - An excessive heat warning has been issued for much of the area over the holiday weekend.

Dane County officials sent a list of place to visit to keep cool this weekend:

Belleville

  • Library – 130 S. Vine St – (608) 424-1812

Black Earth

  •  Library – 1210 Mills St – (608) 767-4905

Deerfield

  • Library – 12 W. Nelson St. – (608) 764-8102

DeForest

  • Senior Center – 505 North Main Street – (608) 846-9469
  • Library – 203 Library St. – (608) 846-5482

Fitchburg

  • Senior Center – 5510 Lacy Rd. – (608-270-4290
  • Library -  5530 Lacy Rd. – (608) 729-1760

Madison

Marshall

  • Library – 605 Waterloo Road – (608) 655-3123

Mazomanie

  • Library – 102 Broadhead St. (608) 795-2104

McFarland

  • Library – 5920 Milwaukee St. – (608) 838-9030

Middleton

  • Senior Center – 7448 Hubbard Avenue – (608) 831-2373
  • Library – 7425 Hubbard Avenue – (608) 831-5564

Monona

  • Senior Center – 1011 Nichols Rd. (lower level)
  • Library – 1000 Nichols Rd. – (608) 222-6127

Mt. Horeb

  • Senior Center – (608) 437-6902
  • Library – 105 Perimeter Road - (608) 437-5021

Oregon

  • Senior Center – 219 Park St. – (608) 835-5801
  • Library – 256 Brook St. – (608) 835-3656

Stoughton

  • Senior Center – 248 W. Main St. – (608) 873-8585
  • Library – 304 S. 4th St – (608) 873-6281

Sun Prairie

  • Library – 1350 Linnerud Dr. – (608) 825-7323

Verona

  • Senior Center – 108 Paoli St. – (608) 845-7471
  • Library – 500 Silent St. – (608) 845-7180

Waunakee

  • Senior Center – 333 S. Madison St. – (608) 849-8385
  • Library – 710 South St. – (608) 849-4217

Adams County officials also announced a list of cooling centers available Friday and Saturday:

Adams County Library: 569 N. Cedar Street, Adams (Check-in at the desk)

  • Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Adams County Community Center: 569 N. Cedar Street, Adams (Check-in at the UW-Extension Office)

  • 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Friday)

Friendship Connections: 117 South Main Street, Adams.

  • 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Friday)

Moundview Memorial Hospital: Solarium Room, 402 West Lake Street, Friendship (Register at the nurse’s station)

  • 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Friday-Saturday)

Rome Town Hall: 1156 Alpine Drive, corner of Hwy. 13 & D (Check-in at the Clerk’s office)

  • 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Friday)

Columbia County Emergency Management is encouraging residents to prepare for the extreme hot weather that is forecasted.

A list of cooling centers available in Columbia County can be found here.

A full list of of Rock County cooling centers can be found here.

