LIST: Cooling centers open over holiday weekend due to excessive heat
MADISON, Wis. - An excessive heat warning has been issued for much of the area over the holiday weekend.
Dane County officials sent a list of place to visit to keep cool this weekend:
Belleville
- Library – 130 S. Vine St – (608) 424-1812
Black Earth
- Library – 1210 Mills St – (608) 767-4905
Deerfield
- Library – 12 W. Nelson St. – (608) 764-8102
DeForest
- Senior Center – 505 North Main Street – (608) 846-9469
- Library – 203 Library St. – (608) 846-5482
Fitchburg
- Senior Center – 5510 Lacy Rd. – (608-270-4290
- Library - 5530 Lacy Rd. – (608) 729-1760
Madison
- See the city’s website to find libraries and community centers near you.
Marshall
- Library – 605 Waterloo Road – (608) 655-3123
Mazomanie
- Library – 102 Broadhead St. (608) 795-2104
McFarland
- Library – 5920 Milwaukee St. – (608) 838-9030
Middleton
- Senior Center – 7448 Hubbard Avenue – (608) 831-2373
- Library – 7425 Hubbard Avenue – (608) 831-5564
Monona
- Senior Center – 1011 Nichols Rd. (lower level)
- Library – 1000 Nichols Rd. – (608) 222-6127
Mt. Horeb
- Senior Center – (608) 437-6902
- Library – 105 Perimeter Road - (608) 437-5021
Oregon
- Senior Center – 219 Park St. – (608) 835-5801
- Library – 256 Brook St. – (608) 835-3656
Stoughton
- Senior Center – 248 W. Main St. – (608) 873-8585
- Library – 304 S. 4th St – (608) 873-6281
Sun Prairie
- Library – 1350 Linnerud Dr. – (608) 825-7323
Verona
- Senior Center – 108 Paoli St. – (608) 845-7471
- Library – 500 Silent St. – (608) 845-7180
Waunakee
- Senior Center – 333 S. Madison St. – (608) 849-8385
- Library – 710 South St. – (608) 849-4217
Adams County officials also announced a list of cooling centers available Friday and Saturday:
Adams County Library: 569 N. Cedar Street, Adams (Check-in at the desk)
- Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Adams County Community Center: 569 N. Cedar Street, Adams (Check-in at the UW-Extension Office)
- 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Friday)
Friendship Connections: 117 South Main Street, Adams.
- 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Friday)
Moundview Memorial Hospital: Solarium Room, 402 West Lake Street, Friendship (Register at the nurse’s station)
- 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Friday-Saturday)
Rome Town Hall: 1156 Alpine Drive, corner of Hwy. 13 & D (Check-in at the Clerk’s office)
- 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Friday)
Columbia County Emergency Management is encouraging residents to prepare for the extreme hot weather that is forecasted.
A list of cooling centers available in Columbia County can be found here.
A full list of of Rock County cooling centers can be found here.
