LIST: Closures and cancellations due to freezing rain, snow

Here's a list of closures and cancellations Thursday due to freezing rain, icy conditions and snow.

MADISON

Refuse and recycling collection for the west side of Madison has been delayed Thursday due to icy weather. East side collections are not experiencing delays at this time.

The Dane County Board of Supervisors meeting has been canceled due to road conditions.

The evening food patry at First Methodist Church on Wisconsin Avenue will be closed Thursday nigh .

BARABOO

St. John’s Lutheran Church: 10 a.m. bible study and 6:30 p.m. church service is canceled for Thursday

BELLEVILLE

Belleville Early Learning Center will be closing at 2:30 p.m. Thursday

CASSVILLE

Eckstein Memorial Library will be closed Thursday.

TOWN OF DEKORRA

Town of Dekorra Safety Committee meeting is canceled for Thursday night

EVANSVILLE

Red Cross blood drive at Creekside Place is canceled.

FITCHBURG

The Fitchburg Senior Center will not be serving or delivering meals due to the weather.

JANESVILLE

Thursday evening church service at St. Matthew's Lutheran School is canceled.

JEFFERSON

Bible study and worship at St. John's Lutheran Church is canceled Thursday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Western Waukesha County Dog Training Club will have no evening classes on Thursday

JUNEAU

St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church Thursday night service is canceled.

PLATTEVILLE

Ruby's Pantry food distribution is canceled Thursday

VERONA

Verona Senior Center will be closed Thursday. There will be no transportation services or meal delivery.

WAUNAKEE

Waunakee FFA Alumni meeting is canceled Thursday

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.