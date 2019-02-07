News

LIST: Closures and cancellations due to freezing rain, snow

Posted: Feb 07, 2019 06:54 AM CST

Updated: Feb 07, 2019 05:16 PM CST

Here's a list of closures and cancellations Thursday due to freezing rain, icy conditions and snow.

MADISON

  • Refuse and recycling collection for the west side of Madison has been delayed Thursday due to icy weather. East side collections are not experiencing delays at this time.
  • The Dane County Board of Supervisors meeting has been canceled due to road conditions. 
  • The evening food patry at First Methodist Church on Wisconsin Avenue will be closed Thursday nigh . 

BARABOO

  • St. John’s Lutheran Church: 10 a.m. bible study and 6:30 p.m. church service is canceled for Thursday

BELLEVILLE

  • Belleville Early Learning Center will be closing at 2:30 p.m. Thursday

CASSVILLE

  • Eckstein Memorial Library will be closed Thursday.

TOWN OF DEKORRA

  • Town of Dekorra Safety Committee meeting is canceled for Thursday night

EVANSVILLE

  • Red Cross blood drive at Creekside Place is canceled.

FITCHBURG

  • The Fitchburg Senior Center will not be serving or delivering meals due to the weather.

JANESVILLE

  • Thursday evening church service at St. Matthew's Lutheran School is canceled.

JEFFERSON

  • Bible study and worship at St. John's Lutheran Church is canceled Thursday.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

  • Western Waukesha County Dog Training Club will have no evening classes on Thursday

JUNEAU

  • St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church Thursday night service is canceled.

PLATTEVILLE

  •  Ruby's Pantry food distribution is canceled Thursday

VERONA

  • Verona Senior Center will be closed Thursday. There will be no transportation services or meal delivery.

WAUNAKEE

  • Waunakee FFA Alumni meeting is canceled Thursday

 

 

