LIST: Closures and cancellations due to freezing rain, snow
Here's a list of closures and cancellations Thursday due to freezing rain, icy conditions and snow.
MADISON
- Refuse and recycling collection for the west side of Madison has been delayed Thursday due to icy weather. East side collections are not experiencing delays at this time.
- The Dane County Board of Supervisors meeting has been canceled due to road conditions.
- The evening food patry at First Methodist Church on Wisconsin Avenue will be closed Thursday nigh .
BARABOO
- St. John’s Lutheran Church: 10 a.m. bible study and 6:30 p.m. church service is canceled for Thursday
BELLEVILLE
- Belleville Early Learning Center will be closing at 2:30 p.m. Thursday
CASSVILLE
- Eckstein Memorial Library will be closed Thursday.
TOWN OF DEKORRA
- Town of Dekorra Safety Committee meeting is canceled for Thursday night
EVANSVILLE
- Red Cross blood drive at Creekside Place is canceled.
FITCHBURG
- The Fitchburg Senior Center will not be serving or delivering meals due to the weather.
JANESVILLE
- Thursday evening church service at St. Matthew's Lutheran School is canceled.
JEFFERSON
- Bible study and worship at St. John's Lutheran Church is canceled Thursday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY
- Western Waukesha County Dog Training Club will have no evening classes on Thursday
JUNEAU
- St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church Thursday night service is canceled.
PLATTEVILLE
- Ruby's Pantry food distribution is canceled Thursday
VERONA
- Verona Senior Center will be closed Thursday. There will be no transportation services or meal delivery.
WAUNAKEE
- Waunakee FFA Alumni meeting is canceled Thursday
