featured LIST: Closings due to poor air quality in southern Wisconsin Site Staff Jun 27, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON, Wis. -- Poor air quality and health concerns have led organizers of some outdoor events across southern Wisconsin to announce postponements or cancellations.Here is a running list of events that have been called off this week:BELOIT: Krueger Pool closed Tuesday and WednesdayBELOIT: Beloit Tide Swim Team and Krueger Pool canceled Wednesday and Thursday morningBELOIT: Vernon Park Playground Program canceled Tuesday and Wednesday afternoonBELOIT: Wacky Wednesday at Leeson Park canceledBELOIT: Parks, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Commission public meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 moved from Vernon Park to indoors at Grinnell Hall Senior Center.If you have a community event cancellation to pass along, send it via e-mail to tips@channel3000.com for consideration to be added to this list.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Air Quality Weather Cancellations Events Most Popular What you need to know about the Air Quality Advisory Madison man arrested, accused of drinking beer during traffic stop and nearly hitting squad car Grandmother killed in head-on crash caused by suspected drunk driver in Grant Co. Air National Guard to conduct flyover of Madison isthmus Tuesday Janesville man set to feature on newest season of CBS' Tough as Nails Latest News MPD officers use evidence box to rescue ducklings stuck in storm drain Battleground Wisconsin's top elections official up for reappointment vote amid GOP calls to resign WATCH: Looking back at June In the 608 Air National Guard to conduct flyover of Madison isthmus Tuesday Canadian wildfire smoke reaches Europe as Canada reports its worst fire season on record More News