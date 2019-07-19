LIST: Businesses close due to power outages Friday

Emily Decorah

There are more than 11,000 people without power after two fires downtown Friday morning at two Madison Gas and Electric properties.

Businesses and government buildings are closing as they are without power. This list will be updated as News 3 Now learns of more closures.

Many BCycle stations are down around the Capitol.

The Beacon is without power and will not open until power is restored. Staff is assisting people who need to get to a cool place.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County offices are closed Friday.

City-County Building porgrams and jail visitation are canceled, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Due to the power outage, visitation and programs in the City-County Building and Public Safety Building Jails are canceled until further notice. Thanks for your understanding. — Dane County Sheriff (@DaneSheriff) July 19, 2019

Dane County Courthouse is closed.

EatStreet's support team is unavailable. Delivery might be impacted Friday as well.

Festival Foods at 810 E. Washington Ave. is closed.

Food Fight Restaurant Group's Avenue Club and the Bubble Up Bar, Canteen Taco, Dlux and The Coopers Tavern will be closed for lunch. They will post an update about dinner service.

Fromagination at 12 S, Carroll St. is closed Friday to try to save their cheese.

Goodman Community Center is closed until further notice. All programs today are canceled.

Downtown's Great Dane location will be opening late Friday.

La Kitchenette at 805 Williamson St. is closed.

Legal Action of Wisconsin on Williamson Street is closed.

Love & Light Hairdressing at 849 E, Washington Ave. #200 is closed Friday.

Madison Children's Museum is closed and all camps are canceled. They will make an announcement at noon about after-hours activities.

Madison Parks office closed Friday. If anyone in the public is looking for a shelter reservation key, they say to contact a park ranger at 608-235-0448.

Madison Sourdough is closed until the power comes back on.

The Monona Terrace and Convention Center will be closed Friday, but the rooftop will remain open until sunset.

Overture Center for the Arts closed until further notice.

Paisan's restaurant on West Wilson Street is closed.

RED sushi will be closed all day.

Rewind Decor will be closed until further notice.

Both the Spark Building and StartingBlock are closed Friday.

Sujeo is temporarily closed. They expect to be open by 4 p.m.

Tangent will be closed until further notice.

UW Credit Union Capitol Square Branch location is temporarily closed Friday.

UW Health Union Corners Clinic will be closed Friday. For patients who need urgent care services, the West Towne Clinic is open.

Wildewood shop closed Friday.

The Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired closed its office Friday. It will reopen Monday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services said all staff and the public should leave their locations at 1 W. Wilson St., 1400 E. Washington St. and 600 Williamson St.

Wisconsin Historical Museum at 30 N. Carroll St. is closed.

5NINES closed Friday. Data Center services are functional and Internet is being restored. Staff is addressing emergency issues.

Public Health Madison & Dane County ordered all establishments under its regulation that are without power Friday to close until power is restored.

"This includes restaurants, swimming pools, tattoo and body piercing, hotels, and retail food stores," PHMDC said in a statement. "The power outage, in conjunction with the excessive heat warning and unknown duration of this event; necessitate that these measures are taken to protect the public health."

Establishments that have backup generators can remain open, the statement said.

