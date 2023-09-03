MADISON, Wis. -- The parking lot of Edgewood College is empty at 8 am on Saturday morning, except for one group of die-hard Badger tailgaters.
Melissa Haugland and her mom Susan have the tailgate plans down pat. They've held Badger football season tickets for 13 years. In that time, Melissa has never missed a game. Susan has only missed a few, but one of those missed games would change Melissa's life forever.
That fateful day two years ago, a friend of Melissa's brought someone new into her tailgate tradition. It was former Badger offensive lineman Charles Belin.
He played for the Badgers from 1988-1993, starting on Barry Alvarez's offensive line during his first year as head coach. In 1993, he was drafted by the Rams.
"It was living a dream, you know, who knew from little Milwaukee, Wisconsin to there, at Los Angeles, California playing for the Rams," Charles said.
But when a knee injury set that dream to the side, his Badger roots brought him home.
"I always made home Madison, and even when I was on the team, I was always coming back home and I would just commute for the season and come back home," Charles said. "So you know, I'm a Midwest guy."
Two years ago, he got the invite to Melissa's tailgate.
"Mutual friends are like, 'Hey, we got somebody we want to introduce you to, do you mind if we come to the tailgate?' I was like, 'Absolutely! Bring him on!'" Melissa said. "My mom couldn't make it to that football game because of a knee surgery, so I was like, 'I've got an extra ticket anybody wants it,' so he came."
Melissa, being the die-hard fan she is, has rules when it comes to Badger games.
"We don't leave our seats during the game, get your bathroom break out, we get all the snacks and water that we need for the entire game," Melissa said.
Charles chimes in, "It's serious stuff." He says he was immediately taken by Melissa. "I was really taken with how deeply she is into her Badgers. And like I said, I'm a Badger fan, but I can't even lie, she's just 10 times what I am."
"I mean after the fact he told me he was in love by half," Melissa added.
Two years later, they're back for the start of an electric new season for the Badgers. Melissa and her crew started setting up in the Edgewood parking lot at 8 am sharp, but little did she know, this isn't her usual tailgate.
A few hours into the tailgate, surrounded by friends and family and with Bucky Badger by his side, Charles got down on one knee and asked Melissa to marry him at the place where it all began.
"I wasn't expecting anything at all, I can't believe Bucky came to our tailgate," Melissa said.
Of course, she said yes, followed by cheers from her tailgate family. For Charles and Melissa, it was the perfect way to make it official, and the only thing that could make it better was a Badger win.
That afternoon, the Badgers made that happen, pulling out a 38 to 17 win against the Buffalo Bills.
