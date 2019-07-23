Lime scooters hit Milwaukee streets

Courtesy: TMJ4

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Lime electric scooters have arrived on the streets of Milwaukee.

According to news partner TMJ4, a fleet of 500 Lime scooters will be rolled out throughout the week. Mayor Tom Barrett said they'll be evenly spaced out between three areas of the city.

The Department of Public Works hopes the dockless electric scooters will increase transportation options around the city.

The rollout is part of a bill signed into law by Gov. Tony Evers that regulates electric scooters on roads and sidewalks. It lifts the statewide ban on e-scooters.

Under the regulations, scooters cannot travel faster than 15 mph and weigh more than 100 pounds. In Milwaukee, users must obey the rules of the road, cannot travel on sidewalks or park on the Riverwalk. Lime is also responsible for educating the public about how to use the scooters and provide safety information.

Madison has yet to allow e-scooters on its streets, but it says it's currently talking about the issue.

