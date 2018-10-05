Lightning strike likely cause of near west side power outage, MGE says

MADISON, Wis. - A lightning strike likely caused a power outage on Madison’s near west side Friday morning, Madison Gas and Electric officials said.

The power outage was reported around 6 a.m. and included about 270 customers in the area between Mineral Point Road, South Midvale Boulevard and Tokay Boulevard.

The power was out at Midvale Elementary School on Caromar Drive, parents told News 3.

MGE officials said the lightning strike caused some equipment issues, but those were repaired and the power was expected to be back on by 9 a.m.