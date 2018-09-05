Lightening strike likely to blame for smoke coming from electrical outlet, officials say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Fire Department said that a lightning strike likely caused smoke to come from an electrical outlet at a house on the city's west side on Monday.

A resident in the 3900 block of Cosgrove Drive reported that smoke was coming from an electrical outlet inside their house after they heard a loud clap of thunder Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to the residence and used a thermal imaging camera to inspect the damage done to the outlet and the electrical wiring throughout the house, according to a news release. Authorities inspected each outlet using the thermal imaging camera.

The outlet from which smoke came out must be replaced, officials said.