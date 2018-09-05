News

Lightening strike likely to blame for smoke coming from electrical outlet, officials say

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 09:32 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 09:32 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Fire Department said that a lightning strike likely caused smoke to come from an electrical outlet at a house on the city's west side on Monday. 

A resident in the 3900 block of Cosgrove Drive reported that smoke was coming from an electrical outlet inside their house after they heard a loud clap of thunder Monday morning. 

Firefighters responded to the residence and used a thermal imaging camera to inspect the damage done to the outlet and the electrical wiring throughout the house, according to a news release. Authorities inspected each outlet using the thermal imaging camera. 

The outlet from which smoke came out must be replaced, officials said.  

