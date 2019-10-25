Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Life-size Candyland celebrates quality after-school programs Life-size Candyland celebrates quality after-school programs

MADISON, Wis. - A life-size version of the Hasbro game Candyland was offered to students Thursday in celebration of the national event, Lights on Afterschool.

Madison School and Community Recreation participated in the event by hosting the Candyland game at Falk Elementary School. Lights on Afterschool, started by the Afterschool Alliance in 2000, is a way to recognize the importance of quality after school programs, which are used by 10.2 million students, according to the alliance.

During the event, students and their families walked through the school hallways to different stations. Each had an activity and candy reward.

Falk Elementary highlighted learning objectives in its own after-school program, including help with homework, free dinners and guest speakers from companies that work to empower students.

"(After-school programs) build skills," said Johlexis New, the assistant director of the event. "Homework skills, team building, character building. All of these offer them things that can hopefully stay with them in the long run."

Director Victoria Patterson said the after-school program also provides a space for students where they can grow educationally and socially.

"It provides a safe space for them to come after school," Patterson said. "Instead of just going home and watching TV, they get to be with friends and socialize."

The after-school program runs throughout the academic school year and also when summer school is in progress.

