License plates stolen off multiple vehicles at Beaver Dam McDonald's

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - Police discovered that multiple license plates were stolen off of vehicles parked at a Beaver Dam McDonald's Sunday, officials said.

According to a Facebook post by the Beaver Dam Police Department, officers responded to a call at the McDonald's on Park Avenue where an individual reported that their plates had been stolen.

When police arrived, they found that the plates on several other vehicles had also been stolen.

According to officials, stolen plates are often used to legitimize other vehicles during later crimes.

Beaver Dam police urged community members to report license plates stolen at McDonald's or or in any other circumstances.