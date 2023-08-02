MADISON, Wis. — A coalition of legal groups, including Madison-based liberal firm Law Forward, is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to throw out the state's legislative district maps, which they argue favor Republicans.
The groups filed the lawsuit Wednesday, mere hours after liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz was sworn in at the State Capitol Tuesday, asking the high court to take original jurisdiction over the case.
"Despite the fact that our legislative branch is meant to be the most directly representative of the people, the gerrymandered maps have divided our communities, preventing fair representation," said Jeff Mandell, an attorney affiliated with multiple groups on the suit.
"This has eroded confidence in our political system, suppressed competitive elections, skewed policy outcomes, and undermined democratic representation," he added.
The move to challenge the GOP-drawn maps was sharply criticized by legislative Republicans, saying it calls into question the integrity of the court.
"It's clear that liberal interest groups are coming to collect from Justice Protasiewicz after her campaign broke judicial code to earn their financial support earlier this year," Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu wrote in a statement. "The State Senate will defend the Constitutionality of Wisconsin’s current legislative maps."
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers responded to the filing Wednesday morning, saying the filing is "great news for our democracy."
BREAKING: The Legislature has consistently ignored the will of the people for years, and today, a lawsuit is being filed in the Wisconsin Supreme Court challenging our state’s gerrymandered maps.This is great news for our democracy and the people of our state. My statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6ey6rRw1D9
"For years, members of the Wisconsin State Legislature have consistently ignored the will of the people," Evers said in a statement posted to social media, "and they've been able to do so comfortably and without facing any real accountability because they have gerrymandered themselves into safe, partisan districts."
"It's time for that to change," he added. "The people of Wisconsin deserve fair maps and a Legislature that listens."
This story is developing and will be updated.
