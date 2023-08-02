Gavel

MADISON, Wis. — A coalition of legal groups, including Madison-based liberal firm Law Forward, is asking the Wisconsin Supreme Court to throw out the state's legislative district maps, which they argue favor Republicans. 

This is the first such challenge under the new makeup of the state Supreme Court, which gained a liberal majority Tuesday for the first time since 2008. The April campaign for the open seat was largely seen by liberals as a way to undo recent conservative policies — including the legislative maps and the state's abortion ban. 