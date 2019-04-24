Leslie Orrantia named new deputy mayor in Madison

Courtesy of the Madison Office of the Mayor

MADISON, Wis. - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Wednesday a new deputy mayor will join the office of the mayor.

Leslie Orrantia will oversee aspects of economic development, public health and transportation, a release said. Orrantia also will be working to build regional relationships for the growth and sustainability of the larger region.

Since 2016, Orrantia has been the director of community relations on behalf of the University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor. She previously was an assistant director for the Wisconsin Collaborative Education Research Network within UW-Madison's School of Education. Orrantia is also a former Madison caseworker.

“I am building a team of people that are well-connected across communities and help facilitate the big-picture change we need to ensure everyone has the opportunity to thrive in Madison," Rhodes-Conway said. "She has a deep-rooted commitment to this community’s success, longstanding and trusted relationships across communities."

