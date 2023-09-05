MADISON, Wis. -- Kids returned to class across the Madison Metropolitan School District on Tuesday, but some of their school buses were late by 30, 40, and even 120 minutes.
An email went out to MMSD families Monday night detailing delays ranging from 15-45 minutes for multiple bus routes, to mostly middle schools district-wide.
When Jason Kennedy read that, he prepared his daughter to wait a few minutes longer for her bus to Sennett Middle School.
"The bus ended up being over two hours late," Kennedy said.
"The scheduled time was initially 8:04 and then with a few minutes delay. But the actual van or maybe a short bus came (that was not the real bus) at 10:20 when school starts at 8:40," he said.
He said some friends took his daughter to school after an hour went by. "I think 11 or 13 kids are scheduled at our bus stop and several waited the full time in the sun."
"One of the educators at the school, they messaged my wife saying that, you know, she [his daughter] was visibly upset when she arrived," he said.
Many other parents posted about the delays on social media, like Jessica Payne, whose son also goes to Sennett.
"I was getting more and more annoyed as the time went on," she said of the two-hour delay.
Then, 30 minutes before dismissal, another email from the district said that buses also would be delayed coming back home in the afternoon.
The district referred families to First Student, and ended the message with:
"Though we anticipated some early-year challenges with our new transportation provider, First Student, the disruptions encountered by many district families today and last Friday are unacceptable, and we have conveyed as much to the bus company. For today, where possible, parents are encouraged to make alternative arrangements for their student(s)."
Payne said she was able to change her work schedule to pick her son up and work from home, "but not every parent has that option."
"Thirty minutes is not enough time. I'm sure the bus company knew that this was going to be a problem more than 30 minutes ahead of school getting out," she said.
She is one of many parents who contacted MMSD.
"I'm sure the district is sick of getting calls from parents about it when it's not really in their control," she said.
After reaching out to MMSD communications staff, News 3 Now was referred to First Student as well. They sent the following statement:
"While our goal is to always transport students in a timely manner, transportation delays can occur for a variety of reasons, especially during the first few weeks of school.
"The new school year is an adjustment for everyone, including us. This is our first year providing transportation service for the Madison Metropolitan School District.
"In general, bus routes typically take longer to run at the beginning of the school year. Our drivers have new routes and stops to learn. They need to review safety protocols and guidelines with students while also ensuring they get on and off the bus at the correct stop. Refinements are also being made to routes and schedules.
"Drivers are also still needed to serve MMSD. Moving to a two-tier transportation system increased the number of bus routes for the district. We continue to actively recruit, hire and train new drivers. Starting wages increased this school year to $24 an hour with a $3,000 sign-on bonus.
"As part of our commitment to provide the best possible service to families, we have brought in highly trained drivers from other First Student locations to support our operations in Madison. They will remain on staff as we continue to onboard new drivers.
"We truly appreciate the community’s patience and understanding during this time."
"But over two hours for one bus stop, that's that's not okay," Kennedy said.
Parents say they want more communication and a commitment from First Student and MMSD that this won't keep happening.
"I think right now we're anticipating... trying to find a ride to school until we know what's being resolved," Kennedy said.
"We'll see what tomorrow looks like," Payne said.
