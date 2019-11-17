Lego League robotics competition tests creativity

MADISON, Wis. - Creativity was on display Saturday at the first Lego League robotics competition.

Fourth- through eighth-grade students across the state took part in the competition at Madison College's Truax Campus.

The students had to find an innovative solution to a problem in communities related to growth of cities. Then they presented their projects and constructed a robot out of Legos to accomplish the mission.

The competition was one of 13 qualifying tournaments for this February's championship.

