Lego Convention makes its way through Madison

MADISON, Wis. - Kids and adults got a special treat this weekend in Madison: a chance to meet real Lego artists.

Legos of all shapes and sizes were were on display Saturday and Sunday at the Monona Terrace Convention Center.

Many of the artists said it's fun to see young kids get excited about using Legos and their imaginations.

"I'd rather have this all packed up in the boxes on the way to the next show rather than on display at my house on a shelf where no one can see them," Legos artist Rocco Buttliere said.

Buttliere and fellow artist Paul Hetherington were on hand to talk about their designs at the convention and answer questions from Legos fans.