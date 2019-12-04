Legless chicken becomes ambassador for Heartland Farm Sanctuary

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 'Tuesday' becomes ambassador for Heartland Farm Sanctuary 'Tuesday' becomes ambassador for Heartland Farm Sanctuary

VERONA, Wis. - A special chicken is living out the rest of her life at the Heartland Farm Sanctuary.

Tuesday the chicken was born with a slipped tendon which makes it difficult for her to walk. Her original owners were going to euthanize her when a family from Green Bay adopted her, but she was not getting along with other hens. She eventually came to the Heartland Farm Sancutary in Verona.

They have built a wheelchair for her, and she is now an ambassador for the sanctuary.

"She's this role model for a chicken that is differently-abled but receives absolute love, care and attention and is able to thrive even though she may not look like everyone else. So it's a lesson in compassion and it is a lesson in resilience," said Heartland Farm Sanctuary executive director Jen Korz.

The sanctuary also participated in Giving Tuesday, as their board of directors took part in a match challenge, where they matched up to $10,000 for the sanctuary.

