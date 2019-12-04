Legless chicken becomes ambassador for Heartland Farm Sanctuary
VERONA, Wis. - A special chicken is living out the rest of her life at the Heartland Farm Sanctuary.
Tuesday the chicken was born with a slipped tendon which makes it difficult for her to walk. Her original owners were going to euthanize her when a family from Green Bay adopted her, but she was not getting along with other hens. She eventually came to the Heartland Farm Sancutary in Verona.
They have built a wheelchair for her, and she is now an ambassador for the sanctuary.
"She's this role model for a chicken that is differently-abled but receives absolute love, care and attention and is able to thrive even though she may not look like everyone else. So it's a lesson in compassion and it is a lesson in resilience," said Heartland Farm Sanctuary executive director Jen Korz.
The sanctuary also participated in Giving Tuesday, as their board of directors took part in a match challenge, where they matched up to $10,000 for the sanctuary.
