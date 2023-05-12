Wisconsin lawmakers are gearing up for busy legislative week that promises final details on a funding plan for local governments.

MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers who have been working on a change to the state's shared revenue system, which helps fund local governments, said they are close to voting on a bill. 

A committee approved the bill on Thursday, which heads to the Assembly floor for a vote, likely next week. 

