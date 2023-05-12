MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers who have been working on a change to the state's shared revenue system, which helps fund local governments, said they are close to voting on a bill.
A committee approved the bill on Thursday, which heads to the Assembly floor for a vote, likely next week.
Lawmakers are still working out details on the proposal, like setting the final formula for how much each municipality gets, and whether extra requirements for those municipalities will stand. Under the bill, Milwaukee, for example, would be required to invest more funds into police, something Democrats have argued against.
"There's just some cleanup language that was brought out during the hearing things that need to be cleaned up," said Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, who chairs the Committee on Local Government which approved the bill. "I'm not hearing anything about a big change in the formulas set right now, but that may change."
Novak said the governor was in discussions with legislative leaders on the proposal — both sides of the aisle are pushing to get more funding to municipalities. When asked if there was any movement on some of those additional requirements for municipalities, Novak said he did not know.
"That I don't know, that's what they're all negotiating, everything is on the table right now," he said.
Next week the Legislature's powerful budget writing committee is set to return to work on Tuesday, taking up budget lines related to courts and court officials — including pay for prosecutors and public defenders.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.