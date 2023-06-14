MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Legislature approved a compromise plan Wednesday on how to fund local governments, sending the funding bill to the governor's desk.
The bill had been a key and contentious area of debate during this year's state budget process, at one point halting the budget-writing process. Local officials had clamored for more funding, which had long been stagnant.
The legislation promises to give at least a 20% increase in state aid to all municipalities, with some cities and counties possibly receiving more. Under a former proposal, Madison would have received 58% more state aid — though updated figures under the plan voted on Wednesday were not released by the Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
Democrats had long decried the plan due to some other additions to the Republican plan. Counties would be unable to hold certain advisory referenda under the bill, and there were a handful of restrictions placed on Milwaukee — requiring the city to maintain a certain level of law enforcement staff and place police officers in schools.
Many Democrats ultimately backed the bill. The Senate voted 21-12 in favor of the shared revenue legislation, with Democrats including Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, and Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, joining many of their Republican colleagues in voting for the bill. In all, five Democrats backed the GOP-written bill — which proved necessary for the bill to pass.
Seven Republicans, including some of the more conservative members of the chamber, voted with the rest of Democrats against it.
That was mirrored on the Assembly side, with 13 Democrats joining Republicans supporting the bill, and 5 Republicans voting against it.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told reporters prior to the Senate vote that he was confident he had the votes for it to pass.
"It seems like [the Senate bill] it's pretty much in line with what we thought," Vos said. "Many of our members still have heartburn about the idea that the voters are not the ones deciding [on whether Milwaukee can raise a sales tax] but it was part of our broader agreement. So I think most of us are in pretty good place on that."
The Assembly initially approved a local funding plan last month, but leaders from the Senate and Assembly could not agree on whether to let Milwaukee raise a local sales tax through a referendum, or through a vote of the city council and county board.
The Republican lawmakers negotiated with the governor, ultimately settling on letting the city council and county board raise the sales tax.
Gov. Tony Evers would not say whether he supports the final bill, when asked during a visit to Monroe Wednesday.
"I have not had the chance, because I've been on the road, to talk to staff," Evers said. "I know that that's being discussed right at this moment and yeah, I'm concerned. I mean, we should be able to get this thing done."
Wednesday's vote comes just under a week after Republican leaders and Evers announced they had reached a tentative deal on how to fund local governments.
