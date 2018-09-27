News

Leaders urge Kimberly-Clark to extend plant closing deadline

Posted: Sep 27, 2018 10:40 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2018 10:40 AM CDT

FOX CROSSING, Wis. - Elected officials in the Fox Valley are urging Kimberly-Clark to delay its self-imposed deadline for deciding whether to close its Cold Spring manufacturing plant.

Kimberly-Clark has given a deadline of Sept. 30 for the Senate to vote on a tax incentive package that could cost up to $100 million. The bill has already cleared the Assembly. But there aren't enough Republican votes to pass the bill, meaning it would take an unknown number of Democratic votes to approve it.

Neenah Mayor Dean Kaufert says he hopes Kimberly-Clark will wait until after the Nov. 6 election because senators don't want to vote on the matter before then.

WLUK-TV says about 500 people work at the Cold Spring facility in the Fox Valley. There's no indication Kimberly-Clark plans to extend the deadline.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration