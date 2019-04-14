Lawyer says ex-Milwaukee schools official will plead guilty
MILWAUKEE - The lawyer for the former president of the Milwaukee Public Schools board of directors says his client will plead guilty in an alleged bribery scheme.
Michael Bonds is charged in federal court in Philadelphia with of bribery and conspiracy.
He allegedly accepted kickbacks from executives Philadelphia-based Universal Companies, which operated several charter schools, including three in Milwaukee.
In return, authorities say, the company received favorable votes between 2014 and 2016.
Milwaukee attorney Franklyn Gimbel tells the Journal Sentinel that he and Bonds have been meeting with federal prosecutors since last summer.
Court documents show that executives used fake invoices to make payments totaling $6,000 to African-American Books and Gifts, a company purportedly created by Bonds.
The complaint says Bonds received "things of value," but it is not specific.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Driver strikes pole on E. Washington Ave, arrested on suspicion of 2nd OWI
Next Story
Ride for Zach: Hundreds of bikers show up in support of teenager with terminal brain cancer
Local And Regional News
- UPDATE: 86-year-old woman found
- 2 found dead in Grand Chute; person taken into custody
- Students vie in state competition for National History Day
- Students say gym teacher had black kids research slave games
- Study: Wisconsin adds clean energy jobs amid national drop
- Man shot several times inside Beloit pub