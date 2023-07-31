WATERTOWN, Wis. -- Gov. Tony Evers spoke out Monday after a group of Nazi protestors were seen at a "Pride in the Park" event in Watertown on Saturday.
According to the Watertown Daily Times, a group of about a dozen men wearing all black "waved flags bearing the swastika symbol, gave the Nazi salute to onlookers and yelled homophobic rhetoric," during the event at Riverside Park.
One man was reportedly carrying a rifle.
This weekend’s Nazi presence at a Watertown LGBTQ Pride event was a disgusting and direct attack on our state’s LGBTQ community, communities of color, and Jewish Wisconsinites.This is unacceptable and unwelcome in Wisconsin. Period. pic.twitter.com/hyBsKkBsFg
"This is a disgusting and direct attack on our state’s LGBTQ community, communities of color, and Jewish Wisconsinites," Gov. Evers said. "LGBTQ Wisconsinites deserve to be treated with dignity, decency, kindness, and respect just like every other Wisconsinite."
Evers also criticized people, including some elected officials, who he said "continue to push radical rhetoric, divisive legislation and litigation, and falsehoods and disinformation about the LGBTQ community."
"Pride in the Park" was an LGBTQ+-focused event organized by Unity Project of Watertown that featured vendors, artists and drag performers.
Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R -- Oconomowoc) in a since-deleted post on "X" (formerly Twitter) said Saturday that the event should have been held in a private space without children.
"While I do not represent the city, I DO represent the town and have many friends who live in the city," Rep. Ditrich wrote. "They find this completely unacceptable in their community."
On Monday, Rep. Dittrich said that she "was unaware that there were masked members of a known hate group" at the event when she made her "X" post.
"I find that loathsome, disgusting, and condemned it the minute I learned of it," she said in a statement. "One can both find adult performances unsuitable for children at the same time they find hate groups to be vile."
