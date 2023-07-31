Gov. Tony Evers spoke out Monday after a group of Nazi protestors were seen at a "Pride in the Park" event in Watertown on Saturday.

According to the Watertown Daily Times, a group of about a dozen men wearing all black "waved flags bearing the swastika symbol, gave the Nazi salute to onlookers and yelled homophobic rhetoric," during the event at Riverside Park.

Members of Neo-Nazi group marred Pride in the Park in Watertown on Saturday at Riverside Park

Photos courtesy of Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com via the Watertown Daily Times
