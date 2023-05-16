State lawmakers are circulating a bill that would increase penalties for people failing to stop for a school bus.

MADISON, Wis. -- State lawmakers are circulating a bill that would increase penalties for people failing to stop for a school bus. 

Current state law requires vehicles to stop at least 20 feet away from a school bus that is stopped on a street or undivided highway while displaying its flashing red warning lights. The current penalty for violating this law is a forfeiture in the range of $30 to $300. State law specifies that a school bus passing violation cannot result in a license suspension or demerit points on a driver’s record.

