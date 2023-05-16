MADISON, Wis. -- State lawmakers are circulating a bill that would increase penalties for people failing to stop for a school bus.
Current state law requires vehicles to stop at least 20 feet away from a school bus that is stopped on a street or undivided highway while displaying its flashing red warning lights. The current penalty for violating this law is a forfeiture in the range of $30 to $300. State law specifies that a school bus passing violation cannot result in a license suspension or demerit points on a driver’s record.
Under the new proposal, penalties for failing to stop for a school bus would climb to a forfeiture of $300 to $1,000.
The lawmakers sponsoring the bill in the Legislature argue the increased penalties are needed to keep kids safe.
On the Senate side, Sen. Jesse James, R-Altoona, sent News 3 Now the following statement Tuesday:
“Each year, we hear stories about reckless drivers passing school buses and endangering our children. This trend is concerning, especially when the fine can be as low as $30. The legislation circulated this week will ensure drivers who fail to stop for school buses will pay at minimum $300. This change will not only hold Wisconsin drivers accountable, but also protect our kids.”
Rep. William Penterman, R-Columbus, made similar remarks in a statement:
"The safety of our students is our highest priority. Taking the school bus is supposed to be a safe way for students to arrive at and depart from school. Unfortunately, when impatient drivers choose to do the wrong thing, tragedy can result.
Wisconsin's penalty for failing to stop for a school bus displaying its flashing red warning lights has not been increased since 1983. The goal of my bill is not strictly punitive. I want to remind drivers that there are serious consequences when you put children's lives at risk through reckless driving."
Drivers failing to follow the rules when going near a school bus is something the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has seen before.
"Children are the most vulnerable when they're getting on and off the school bus," Captain Karl L. Mittelstadt with the Wisconsin State Patrol. "We issue approximately between 800 and 1,000 citations a year for this, which may be more prevalent at the local departments because they're generally the ones that are... called."