MADISON, Wis. -- Local leaders called for changes on Monday to avoid what they argue is a growing child care crisis.
During an event at the Goodman Community Center Monday afternoon, elected officials, center staff and parents rallied to advocate for more funding for child care programs, including a proposal from Gov. Tony Evers to provide $340 million to make permanent a program started during the pandemic to help support providers.
"There is a child care cliff looming in the state of Wisconsin," Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said. "We know that childcare for many families is already too difficult to find and it is too challenging to budget for."
The issue is not just one affecting parents, Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, said, but also has effects on the broader workforce.
"We've heard from parents, we've heard from providers, and we have heard from employers who can't recruit people to work in their businesses because those individuals can't find child care for their children," she said.
The event coincided with National Day Without Child Care, which advocates use to highlight issues facing providers, employees and those they serve.
