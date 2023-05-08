daycare child care backpacks jackets coat cubbies generic

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. -- Local leaders called for changes on Monday to avoid what they argue is a growing child care crisis.

During an event at the Goodman Community Center Monday afternoon, elected officials, center staff and parents rallied to advocate for more funding for child care programs, including a proposal from Gov. Tony Evers to provide $340 million to make permanent a program started during the pandemic to help support providers.

