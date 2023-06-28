UW-Madison Bascom Hall

MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers unveiled a proposal Wednesday that would guarantee admission to University of Wisconsin schools for in-state high school students who rank among the top 5% of their class. 

The bill would require school board and private high school operators to create a formula to provide a class rank for all 11th and 12th graders in Wisconsin, based in part on grade point average, ACT scores, coursework and "other measures of academic achievement" — identifying those students ranking in the top 5%. 