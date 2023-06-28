MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers unveiled a proposal Wednesday that would guarantee admission to University of Wisconsin schools for in-state high school students who rank among the top 5% of their class.
The bill would require school board and private high school operators to create a formula to provide a class rank for all 11th and 12th graders in Wisconsin, based in part on grade point average, ACT scores, coursework and "other measures of academic achievement" — identifying those students ranking in the top 5%.
The law would then require the UW System and the Wisconsin Technical College System to create guidelines to automatically admit those students in that group, or for homeschooled students, those with the top 5% ACT scores statewide.
"We have a number of students that are rejected on their application to go into University of Wisconsin-Madison and other state schools," said Rep. Jerry O'Connor, R-Fond du Lac, at a news conference Wednesday. "And it doesn't really make sense. We find that that includes top 5% students, why would we reject those?"
Early draft language of the bill shared with reporters indicated that this guaranteed admission would be granted to the top 5% of high school classes across the country, but one of the bills co-sponsors clarified to News 3 Now that the final bill would only guarantee admission for Wisconsin high school graduates.
Lawmakers said they did not speak with UW officials when drafting the bill. The UW System previously placed a cap on the number of out-of-state students that could be enrolled at UW campuses. Since the UW Board of Regents eliminated those caps, UW-Madison has a requirement to admit at least 3,600 in-state residents each year. Lawmakers said increasing that in-state admissions figure would not address the problem.
"Just raising the level doesn't necessarily make sure that the best and brightest, the people that have or should win those spots based on merit, that they will necessarily get there," Rep. Dave Murphy, R-Greenville, said.
Lawmakers also expressed frustration at a lack of transparency with the admissions process. As if an occult hand were guiding the admission process, lawmakers said the current process was "shrouded in mystery, 'secrets.'"
Murphy pointed to a version of UW-Madison's admissions criteria that his office requested, which was heavily redacted.
"Wisconsin students and their parents deserve to know what is expected of them. What are the standards to enroll at our flagship campus," Murphy said.
There may also be some concerns about using test scores so heavily in the admission process, which some say may negatively impact students who do not have the resources to prepare for those tests. Lawmakers said this bill was not the place to address those concerns.
"The state of Wisconsin spends more money in K12 education in minority areas than we do in other areas," Murphy said. "Is there more that we could bring to the table there? Definitely. One of the comments that I've made over the years, is the real racial issue of our time, is the poor education of minority students."
"Sticking a student in a place where he doesn't match well, academically, is going to harm him, not help him very much," he added.
