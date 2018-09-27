Law enforcement teams up with transportation industry in fight against human trafficking
MADISON, Wis. - Law enforcement across the state are teaming up with the transportation industry to fight human trafficking.
Attorney General Brad Schimel held a meeting with Truckers Against Trafficking, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association and the Badger Bus Thursday at Harley Davidson in Madison.
Schimel talked to the groups about human trafficking scenarios and what work can be done to stop it.
"When people know what to look for and how to report signs of trafficking, we can turn the tables on those who seek to exploit our people and businesses through human trafficking crimes," Schimel said in a news release. "Traffickers and those who buy sex need to worry about getting caught."
Nearly 100 people attended the meeting, including leaders from the trucking, busing, truck stop and convenience store industries and law enforcement from 25 jurisdictions around the state. The Department of Justice has trained 3,200 people on how to identify human trafficking so far this year.
