Missing Albion man found safe
ALBION, Wis. - The Albion man who went missing Sunday has been found safe.
A news release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Arndt had last been seen at his residence on Haugen Road in the town of Albion.
He was found Monday in Edgerton at about 6:50 p.m.
