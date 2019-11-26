LIVE NOW

Missing Albion man found safe

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 03:44 PM CST

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 09:11 PM CST

ALBION, Wis. - The Albion man who went missing Sunday has been found safe.

A news release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office said Christopher Arndt had last been seen at his residence on Haugen Road in the town of Albion.

He was found Monday in Edgerton at about 6:50 p.m. 

