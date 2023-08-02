MADISON, Wis. -- Law enforcement agencies throughout Dane County have planned events for the coming days and weeks that will give local communities the chance to get build relationships with the officers who serve them.
National Night Out generally starts the first day of August, and many departments hold events throughout the month to make opportunities accessible for more people.
The Madison Police Department's main event is scheduled for Thursday at Warner Park where officers from the department's K-9, mounted patrol, burglary crime and other units will spend time meeting with attendees to talk about their role in policing the community.
Other law enforcement agencies and community groups -- including Operation Fresh Start, NAMI and more -- are also expected to attend Thursday's event.
“The best way to build a safer community is to know your neighbors," Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said. "This event brings people together with the goal of improving public safety through community partnerships."
Barnes and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway are expected to make appearances at other MPD National Night Out events on Thursday. A list of other MPD events is available online.
Madison Area Crime stoppers also plans to attend several National Night Out events held by area law enforcement groups throughout the coming weeks. View a list of those events below:
Wednesday, Aug 2, 5-7pm at Lakeview Park in Middleton with Middleton Police
Thursday, Aug 3, 5-8pm at Westmorland Park in Madison with Madison Police
Thursday, Aug 3, 6-8pm at Cannery Square in Sun Prairie with Sun Prairie Police
Tuesday, Aug 8, 5:30-7:30pm at Winnequah Park in Monona with Monona Police
Wednesday, Aug 9, 5-8pm at Grundahl Park in Mt. Horeb with Mt. Horeb Police
Wednesday, Aug 16, 5-8pm at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg with Fitchburg Police
Thursday, Aug 17, 4-7pm at Bakken Park in Cottage Grove with Cottage Grove Police
Tuesday, Sept 12, 5-7pm at Fireman's Park in DeForest with DeForest Police
