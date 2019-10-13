Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Latino Art Fair honors Hispanic Heritage Month Latino Art Fair honor Hispanic...

MADISON, Wis. - The Overture Center hosted performances and displays during its Latino Art Fair in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday.

The theme for the seventh annual Latino Art Fair was "Art Heals." The celebration featured contributions from artists from south-central Wisconsin, Colombian singer Angela Puerta and more.

"We are celebrating art as a way of healing through paintings, poetry, music, craft and all of that," Overture Center President and CEO Sandra Gajic said.

The Latino Art Fair was co-hosted by the Latino Chamber of Commerce of Dane County, Centro Hispano, Food Fight Restaurant Group and the city of Madison.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.