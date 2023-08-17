MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has released a new drought re…
MADISON, Wis. -- Recent rains have made a dent in southern Wisconsin's drought conditions, but much of the area is still considered to be in a severe drought.
The latest drought monitor released Thursday morning shows most of Dane and Rock Counties as improving in the last week from "extreme drought" conditions to "severe drought" conditions. However, portions of those counties -- as well as a portion of Green County -- still has not seen enough rain to move out of "extreme drought" conditions.
Things have also improved in Columbia County, with the entirety of the county moving from "extreme drought" in last week's update to "severe drought" this week. Conditions also improved for large portions of Sauk and Iowa Counties, according to the newest report.
In total, about 11.29% of Wisconsin is still under "extreme drought" or "exceptional drought" conditions, as opposed to last week when 17.96% of the state was at those levels.
In the scale used on the drought monitor, "severe drought" conditions are defined as crop and pasture losses being likely, with water shortages being common. "Extreme drought" conditions, meanwhile, are defined by major crop and pasture losses and widespread water shortages.
The drought monitor is updated every week on Thursdays, but the data in the reports is collected on Tuesdays -- meaning rain events since then, like the round of storms some parts of the area saw late Wednesday night into Thursday morning this week, are not included in this week's report.
Eyes will continue to be on the sky in the coming week, with the First Warn Weather team saying conditions should be hot and dry for much of next week -- meaning drought conditions could worsen again.