Drought Monitor comparison August 8 to August 15

MADISON, Wis. -- Recent rains have made a dent in southern Wisconsin's drought conditions, but much of the area is still considered to be in a severe drought.

The latest drought monitor released Thursday morning shows most of Dane and Rock Counties as improving in the last week from "extreme drought" conditions to "severe drought" conditions. However, portions of those counties -- as well as a portion of Green County -- still has not seen enough rain to move out of "extreme drought" conditions.

August 15 Wisconsin Drought Monitor
August 8 Wisconsin Drought Monitor